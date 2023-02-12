Prove you did not serve beef at your daughter’s wedding three months ago!

The reason it took so long for the story to come out in English was that the judgment was passed in Gujarati and the local media for whatever reason did not take interest in the story. If reported it was likely to have appeared on inside pages because, once again, such things are no longer important, interesting or relevant.

The interesting thing about the all of these cases are the laws in which the burden of proof is reversed and the state presumes guilt rather than innocence. In the case of the 22-year-old, the law says that anyone found transporting a cow without a certificate from the government would be considered as guilty and carrying it for slaughter, “unless the contrary is proved thereto to the satisfaction of the concerned authority or officer”.

The important thing here is not the judge’s observations but the fact that on the face of it the judgment appears to be valid. If we write up and pass laws specifically to harass then we must not be surprised by the results they produce.

In 2019, a man in Gujarat, a Muslim again, was accused of slaughtering a calf and serving it at his daughter’s wedding. The police could not prove that this had happened but they did not have to prove it. The law requires the accused to show that the meat consumed days or weeks or months earlier was not beef. This of course he could not do, and so the judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

This was later reversed by the high court, which did not give any reason other than to say that it was using ‘judicial discretion’. It is possible that the high court was embarrassed or uncomfortable by what was being done. But again, the fact is that the judge who sentenced the man was only following the law.

Now let us move past the incidents, if we can, and look at the larger picture. Are we or the media having a debate on these laws themselves, which are absurd and designed to target and harm? This is a rhetorical question of course. There is no interest in such things and they have been going on now for far too long for us to assume that any interest will be shown. We are all right with inflicting cruelty on others and inflicting absurdity on all of ourselves.

What does this say about our society and our democracy? This is a deeper question but it doesn’t have easy answers. Not many modern democracies have gone down this path before, setting it upon themselves to use law and media to target citizens. It cannot be that there is no damage to our social fabric, and because of social media one is aware of the anxiety and trauma of the minorities as they face this onslaught.

The end-state that we are heading towards with this ideology, as I have written often before, is only more of the same. What has been happening over the last few years will continue to happen, but we will hear less and less of it because it is no longer news.

