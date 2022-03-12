Putin’s self-destruction is a cautionary tale for other ‘strong’ leaders

In my lifetime, I’ve seen plenty of supposedly strong world leaders destroyed by hubris, but I’m struggling to recall when was the last time a leader at the height of his powers self-destructed himself the way Vladimir Putin has done with his ill-conceived military invasion of Ukraine.

In one inexplicably reckless stroke, he has alienated millions of his supporters, damaged the Russian cause, brought a deeply divided Europe together, and strengthened the shaky trans-Atlantic alliance. NATO, famously declared “brain-dead” by French President Emmanuel Macron, is suddenly up and running full tilt. Even the pacifist Germany has agreed to open its coffers citing Putin’s actions as a justification for strengthening European security.

“Far from dividing the West with fear, the unprovoked assault on Ukraine has been wholly counterproductive, uniting it in outrage. Spines are stiffening across Europe. Military volunteers are heading to Ukraine.... Aid is pouring in, including lethal weapons — not least from Germany, hitherto an inveterate military slacker... Hubris has squandered the fruits of decades of Russian divide-and-rule diplomacy,” wrote the respected British security expert Edward Lucas in The Times.

Putin had spent years trying to achieve exactly the opposite: to win new friends while consolidating existing alliances; keep intra-European tensions alive; and exploit fissures in trans-Atlantic relations to create instability in the region to serve Russian national interests. All these were legitimate political aims of a country seeking to regain legitimacy and influence after its humiliating collapse engineered by its Western rivals. He was right to be offended by their continued attempts to marginalise Russia through relentless expansion of NATO right up to its doors using its former territories such as Ukraine as proxies.

And the fact is that Putin’s pushback had started to yield results. On the back of some smart strategic moves, notably its intervention in Syria against the Islamic State when Western allies were floundering, Russia was rapidly coming out of the shadows, and for all the off-stage noises, had come to be accepted as a credible- if -wily power with which the West was willing to do business. Indeed, the West had shifted its focus to China as a real economic and security threat.