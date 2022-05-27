Questions staring India in the face

In several Indian languages, the term used for a deeply enigmatic question is ‘YakshPrashna’. The term draws upon the Mahabharata in which Dharma, also known as Yudhishtir, has to answer a series of difficult moral and metaphysical questions put by his father Yama. Dharma manages to satisfy Yama by his thoughtful answers, and eventually the Pandavas emerge triumphant during the Kurukshetra war.

Several such Yaksh Questions (YXQs) are today staring India in the face. Here is a random list of some intriguing YXQs.

Who does not know that the rich have become super-rich and the poor have been pauperised? The working classes have to work more and yet receive less and less in return. Inflation is increasing by the day and employment opportunities have gone down. All material conditions clearly point towards a social upheaval. Yet, why have people crushed by material deprivation chosen to suffer silently?

While governments are busy reducing the rights of individuals, why is it that citizens continue to return a political party to power which is bound to further reduce the citizen’s right of choice? While the representatives of people are actively imposing anti-people policies on the nation, why do people not express their dissatisfaction with the individuals who have failed to represent their aspirations?

If media was seen in the past as one of the pillars of democracy, and if democracy is indeed the system that we believe operates in our country, why do we find the media caving in? If speaking truth to power spells out the very reason for media’s existence, why is it that it is seen doing everything else but speaking truth? When media persons try to do so, and if as a result they are assassinated or imprisoned, why do their media colleagues prefer to remain silent?

India became a nation after a long struggle for freedom which required great sacrifice by thousands and hard work of transforming our society from its medieval biases to one with a modern and egalitarian outlook. Why are people then ready to give up the hard-won freedom and modernity and sliding back to superstition, fantasy and bravado, characteristics of the medieval ages?