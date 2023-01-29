Red flags Failed to Move Regulators, Government or the Adani Group

Even when Bloomberg News reported it couldn’t find contact details for Markus Beat Dangel, Anna Luzia Von Senger Burger and Alastair Guggenbuchi-Even and Yonca Even Guggenbuehl, the names the government gave in Parliament as persons responsible for the funds, there was no response. Contrast this to the speed with which the government raids and freezes accounts and arrests its opponents and dissenters, using the ED.

Some of the other things that Hindenburg has found are quite concerning from the corporate governance point of view. For instance, Adani Enterprises, the listed company which recently put up further shares for sale worth Rs 20,000 Crore has an independent auditor called Shah Dhandharia which had four partners and only 11 employees, Hindenburg said. The same firm also audits Adani Total Gas.

Another thing to know is that these accusations have been made before, by reputable news agencies, but this has not resulted in government action.

The Financial Times in November 2020, ran a report headlined ‘Modi’s Rockefeller’: Gautam Adani and the concentration of power in India’. It said that rules were bent to allow Adani, who had no experience in the sector, to take all six airports being privatised in 2018. "Overnight Mr Adani became one of the country’s biggest private airport operators. He is also its largest private ports operator and thermal coal power producer. He commands a growing share of India’s power transmission and gas distribution markets”.

So far, the government has been silent on the charges being levelled, even after the stock price crash. Perhaps it is hoping for the share price to settle so that the matter goes away. That might happen, and we should not be surprised if nothing more comes of this, given that nothing has come of it in the past either.

But very important and crucial questions about this government, the nature of the economic plan it has centred around ’national champions’ like Adani, on crony capitalism and rule of law have been raised. They have not been fully answered.

After Adani hinted at filing a case against Hindenburg, the company invited the lawsuit, asking Adani to file it in the US, where it would ask for documents to be produced. One hopes that this case is filed so that things become clear.

