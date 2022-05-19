Remembering Faiz's poetry in times of bulldozer governance and right-wing brigades' arms training camps

Last week news reports focused on Right-Wing brigades holding arms training camp in Karnataka. This is not the first time there’s been such a blatant display of arms and training of the young. Almost five years back, news-reports had detailed that VHP and Bajrang Dal were holding arms training camps in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, Varanasi, and in several other locales, where the young were getting trained to attack the ‘enemy’- dummies of skull capped men! Yet no arrests of the organisers and promoters of those camps!

The under lying relaying-factor is that in today’s governance, two sets of rules prevail. The Right-Wing factions and brigades and outfits are openly defying the traditional law and order system. But they are not arrested, nor is any action taken against them, as though they are being encouraged to hold many more such arms training camps.

Then this rumour too is gaining momentum that Lucknow could see a change in name. One really wishes the Right-Wing obsession with the name change gimmick ends. Plucking off the traditional names. Planting new names to further the chaos unleashed by bizarre governance tactics. Surely the rulers of the day can do better than just hacking names of our cities and villages and roads! Please spare them!

And if these Right-Wing politicians have their way, they would want the name of Ahmedabad to be changed to Karnavati, Bhopal to Bhojpal, Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar, Patna to Patliputra, Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar, Goa to Govapuri, Kerala to Keralam, Nagaland to Naganchi…and this name changing obsession would carry on till this Right-Wing government remains in power. Needless to add this will wreck the already dented and damaged system. This change of names should be halted right now, before we reach the dead end, before we are at a loss to figure out just about where we are!