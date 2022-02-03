Remembering Khushwant Singh: The fearless journalist, honest writer and a loyal friend

His emotional connect with his place of birth/his roots

He did not really bother what others commented about his roots; some even calling him derogatory names, but he kept his home open to anyone landing from the place of his roots, Pakistan. There was that smile ever widening on his face when he spoke with Pakistanis landing at his doorstep. In fact, tradition has been that High Commissioners of Pakistan coming on a posting to India would call on him within the first few days of their reaching New Delhi.

Many of the ordinary travellers from the neighboring country made it a point to meet him. And he'd be there asking details of his ancestral village in Pakistan, along with several of the basic queries. Yes, with them he'd break into Punjabi, with ample English and Hindustani words thrown in for our sake of the non-Punjabis sitting around. And it’s in his home I had first met Minoo Bhandara - Bapsi Sidhwa's brother, owner of Murree Breweries and also a former member of Pakistan's National Assembly. Minoo had travelled to his village Hadali (in Pakistan's Sargodha district) and clicked pictures. There were tears in Khushwant's eyes when he'd asked Minoo who was living in his ancestral home and more along the strain. And for what seemed minutes, he'd kept looking at his home, in those photographs, saying , "Last I had visited my village was several years back, when I was in Pakistan. It was a very emotional experience with a reception held for me and people coming to meet me …Ours was a huge haveli and today it lies occupied by three refugee families, who had gone from Rohtak. It was touching to see the gurdwara in the village still intact ...even during the Partition chaos, nobody touched the gurdwara though the village population was 90 per cent Muslims and there were only a few Sikh and Hindu families. Then this village has the distinction of sending the largest number of men for World War 1 … I have several memories of my village - how my grandmother would take me along to the different families she visited in the village, and how she'd tell the time of the day; there was no clock or watch, during the day my grandmother would tell the time by the shadow of the sun on the wall and at night by the stars."

A loyal friend

There were who’s who of this city who’d come to his home for advice. Many confided in him and many more asked for advice. And, mind you, his advice was invariably along the conservative strain. It might come as some sort of surprise to hear this but this is so. I wonder, then why that image of him, sitting with women amidst those hackneyed frills around?

"All that is because I speak out, talk openly, write...if I like a woman's looks I say so but say so right in front of her husband", he had said. The basic reality is, as he himself proclaimed rather loud and clear that no woman, however beautiful, can sit more than fifteen minutes, for by then, she 'd had read the impatience in his eyes. Though not a loner in the actual sense of the term but, he seemed to be at ease in solitude.

Once on a weekend, I had visited him when he was in Kasauli. He looked so relaxed being by himself that I felt some sort of an intruder. For most part of the day, he'd kept sitting on the front stretch, reading or writing, keeping himself away from the lone landline and there seemed no trace of a television set. It is only in the evening that visitors had dropped in. There was something along the old world charm, as his neighbours and friends got together, discussing and chatting over dinner. The guests included Churamanis, Prashers (if I am not mistaken Mrs Prasher has been India's number one Badminton player), Baljeet Virk, Anil &Sharda Kaushik and the then Scottish principal of the Lawrence Sanawar School.- Andrew Gray. And the next afternoon, as Khushwant and I walked to the Kasauli market, I realised that he knew several of the shopkeepers. No, not mere formality ridden sessions, but as though he'd cared, asking them about their children and work.

His views on death: “I’m not scared of death, there are no fears. Death is inevitable, no brooding about it, be prepared for it, as Asadullah Khan Ghalib has too aptly put across - ‘rau mein hai raksh -e -umar kahaan deykheeye thammey /nai haath baag par hai nah pa hai rakaab mein ( age travels at a galloping pace /who knows where will it stop /we do not have the reins in our hands /we do not have our feet in the stirrups.)”

Views are personal