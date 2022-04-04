Remembering Martin Luther King: Why his historic speech is relevant even today

While calling for a very basic change in values, he also linked this to the far reaching changes this will bring in the policies and actions of the USA. He said, “A true revolution of values will soon cause us to question the fairness and justice of many of our past and present policies. On the one hand we are called to play the Good Samaritan on life’s roadside; but that will be only an initial act. One day we must come to see that the whole Jericho Road must be transformed so that men and women will not be constantly beaten and robbed as they make their journey on life’s highway. True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar; it is not haphazard and superficial. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring. A true revolution of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth. With righteous indignation, it will look across the seas and see individual capitalists of the West investing huge sums of money in Asia, Africa and South America, only to take the profits out with no concern for the social betterment of the countries, and say: “This is not just.” It will look at our alliance with the landed gentry of Latin America and say: “This is not just.” … A true revolution of values will lay hands on the world order and say of war: “This way of settling differences is not just.”

So MLK was just not asking to end war, but in addition he was also asking for ending all policy measures which promoted injustice and advanced the interests of US business at the cost of poor people of other countries. He was also linking US wars with the promotion of unjust, oppressives regimes and systems in other countries.

He said further that he was equally concerned about the physical, mental and emotional injury and harm suffered by US soldiers as they could easily see and understand after some time thet had been sent to fight a highly unjust war.

In a very powerful and passionate part of the speech he said, “This business of burning human beings with napalm, of filling our nation’s homes with orphans and widows, of injecting poisonous drugs of hate into veins of peoples normally humane, of sending men home from dark and bloody battlefields physically handicapped and psychologically deranged, cannot be reconciled with wisdom, justice and love. A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”

He said that other policy options were clearly availble to the USA authorities. He said, “America, the richest and most powerful nation in the world, can well lead the way in this revolution of values. There is nothing, except a tragic death wish, to prevent us from reordering our priorities, so that the pursuit of peace will take precedence over the pursuit of war.”

Before ending his speech, MLK came back to the immediate issue of Vietnam and made very specific recommendations, calling for immediate halt to bombing, unilateral ceasefire, reparations to Vietnam, medical and other help to Vietnam for recovery, accepting right of self-determination and ending aggression in its neighboring countries like Laos as well.

This speech, with an open call for revolutionary changes in the USA and its role in world as well as a non-violent resistance movement, was taken very seriously by the military-intelligence-industrial establishment. Several actions were initiated against MLK.There were some violent attacks and finally the assassination.

Today MLK is honored in several ways in the USA, but it is very important to remember also what kind of significant changes he was trying to bring in the USA and how these changes are also very important for other parts of world as well.

(The writer is Honorary Convener, Campaign to Save Earth Now. His recent books include Man Over Machine—A Path to Peace and Earth Beyond Borders.)