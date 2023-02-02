Remembering the turnaround of the battle at Stalingrad 80 years ago

Eighty years ago, on February 2, 1943, the Soviet Union’s sustained defence of the city of Stalingrad (now Volgograd) ended with the surrender of 91,000 soldiers of the German 6th Army under General von Paulus.

The battle for the city had raged since the previous September. The figures of human losses, unpublicised, besides German prisoners of war, were, for Germany, almost 150,000 and for the Soviet Union were around half a million.

The Nazi failure to win the struggle for Stalingrad, and to advance in the south to the oil producing centres of Grozny and Baku, represented a huge setback for Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa, launched on June 22, 1941.

His war had stalled, to the relief and delight of many in Britain, where many on the Left had been campaigning with large public support for a second front, a landing in France to match the eastern front and to draw away German divisions from the east.