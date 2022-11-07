Results of by-elections indicate BJP on backfoot in Bihar

Another factor was that Lalu’s estranged brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav fielded his wife Indira Yadav as a BSP candidate. She polled around 9,000 votes. These votes were anti-BJP in nature.

While the AIMIM managed to cut into the RJD’s Muslim support base, Sadhu’s wife lured a section of the Yadavs and a section of Dalits. A significant chunk of these 21,000 votes were supposed to go to RJD.

A significant development that has surfaced in the wake of this bye-election is the shifting away of a section of the Muslim votes from the RJD to the AIMIM. It is certain that the shift would not have a major impact on the Muslim-Yadav axis evolved by Lalu Yadav, but the schism would undoubtedly shake the confidence of the Muslims.

The prime reason for the split in the Muslims seems to be the fact that Tejashwi Yadav did not take wife of gangster Shahabuddin into confidence before fielding Gupta as the RJD candidate. Gopalganj has a substantial Muslim population and the close aides of Shahabuddin claim that they are devoted to him. After his death, the Muslims treat his wife as their leader.