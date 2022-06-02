Right-wing brigades unleashed by political ruling lot to hound Muslims

Last week The BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, used highly objectionable and abusive language for Prophet Muhammad. It was all out, there in the open, on the television screens, yet the prime minister and none of his ministerial colleagues neither condemned the blatantly communal-horrific unleash, nor asked for any action against Nupur Sharma and also against the particular news channel where she was allowed to speak in that highly objectionable manner.

This more than relays not just the anti-Muslim attitude of this government but also shows the pathetic depths we have sunk to. To use abusive language against the Prophet, shows the communal lows we have reached.

The political atmosphere has begun to suffocate and kill sentiments and much more. What more can be stated about the Modi led government’s completion of eight years in power at the Centre, when ironies hit as never before. Till date (date of my filing this column) though Nupur Sharma has not been arrested even though FIRs have been registered against her, but a student leader protesting against her abusive unleash against Prophet Muhammad, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh! Yes, the president of Shibli College students union Abdul Rehman was arrested by police in Azamgarh district for protesting against Nupur Sharma and her communal offensive comments.

And just as I was filing this column comes in news of a controversy getting raked up by the Right-Wing, in Aligarh. Because an academic-teacher, Professor S R Khalid, was seen offering namaaz on the lawns of the Sri Varshney college where he teaches. As of now he has been sent off on a month's compulsory leave, for the supposed ‘crime’ - offering namaaz on the lawns of the college where he teaches!

I have been sitting introspecting, thinking aloud: My mother would carry the janemaaz (the traditional prayer mat) in her handbag wherever she went or travelled… She would spread it out on lawns or on the cemented floors of market places or even in non-Muslim friends’ drawing rooms for namaaz. And it was such a touching sight. After all, namaaz is praying, bowing before the Creator. My mother passed away over three years back, battling cancer; she wouldn’t have coped with today’s treacherous moves of these communally surcharged times where even to pray is becoming a challenge!

It is obvious that the right-wing brigades are getting unleashed by the political ruling lot, to hound and provoke the Muslims.