Right-wing communal poisoning has been working for decades; political environment is getting darker everyday

I interviewed Zakia Jafri on two occasions and I have also heard her speak at a public platform, in the capital city, New Delhi on May 7, 2013. She is an eyewitness, with that laced with facts: How the Right-Wing mobs torched their Ahmedabad home at the Gulberg Society. She had also focused on the role of the police force and the deaths and disasters that took place in front of her eyes. To quote her, “…on February 28, 2002, our neighbours started pouring into our home, asking whether my husband was at home …they felt and looked relaxed and re-assured that he was there. But 9 am, it became apparent that tension was building up in our area. First shops and then vehicles were burnt and looted. Then a boy was attacked and injured and later he took shelter in our home but he too was killed by the rioters who attacked and burnt and destroyed our home… My husband Ahsan Jafri was also killed by those rioters. He fought valiantly till the very end. Like Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions were martyred during the battle of Karbala, innocent children and women and men were killed in that Gujarat pogrom in 2002.”

On the role of the police force, as the communal violence cum killings had peaked in 2002, Zakia said, “As the Police Commissioner did not visit our Gulberg Society even as the situation was getting uncontrolled, so my husband went out on the road and met him in full public view and requested him for additional deployment of forces but no police help came. And killings started and continued …69 people known to us were killed there on that same day yet no police help came to stop the carnage, those killings went on.”

Zakia had detailed, “Police was not to be seen in our Gulberg Society or in the surrounding area till about late evening. By then our Gulberg Society was completely burnt down and looted. Many residents were burnt alive. I cannot forget those scenes of those rioters stripping off and tearing off clothes of women and brutalizing them. I saw those charred bodies…Late evening the police came when the genocide was near complete. Then they pulled out the few survivors. This was done by only two police inspectors, Mr Pathan and Mr Qureshi....There was total destruction all around. What was left of the Gulberg Society! Nothing! There were just dead bodies …most were burnt beyond recognition. Even at that stage the role of particular Deputy SP level police officers was terrible. We had lodged a complaint in the Court against one Dy SP Tandon and another Dy SP for destroying evidence.”