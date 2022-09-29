Right-wing forces in Europe capitalising on xenophobia and racism

Just days before the Italian election, in Sweden, a right-wing coalition won the election. A far-right party – Sweden Democrats – made big gains and will be the main force behind the right-wing coalition government. The Swedish Democrats have also gained ground through their virulent anti-immigrant and xenophobic platform.

In the case of Italy, the Left had ceased to be an effective electoral force years ago. After the dismantling of the biggest Communist Party in Europe in the mid-1990s, efforts to regroup and rebuild a radical Left force were attempted.

At one time, the Communist Refoundation had showed promise of becoming a political force. However, this too suffered a setback after the party got divided. A new Left platform – Unione Popolare – was formed just a few months before the current election. It consists of some Left groups, including the Communist Refoundation.

But given the short time before the elections, it was not able to make a sufficient impact and failed to achieve the 4 per cent mark which would have enabled it to get representation.

It is certain that the far-right government, notwithstanding its pre-election rhetoric, will act as an agent of big business interests. This should open the way for a strong Left intervention.

There are lessons from the Italian results which need to be considered, particularly by the Left forces in Europe. There can be no compromise or adjustment with the neo-liberal regime. Only by fighting the attacks on the working people by the neo-liberal governments can the threat of the far-right be staved off, because it is the ravages of neo-liberal capitalism which create the grounds for the growth of the far-right.

There is an urgent need to build an alternative Left platform. Given the character of the far-right government and the threat of neo-fascism, the unity of the struggling people must be forged from below and the anti-fascist struggles of the Italian people are a powerful legacy to be drawn upon.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal