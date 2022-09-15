Right-wing involvement in bomb blasts more extensive than suspected?

Insight into Emperor Akbar's life

Last month, as I read Parvati Sharma’s recently launched book titled Akbar of Hindustan, what struck me were details of Emperor Akbar’s governance. One of his governing strategies was to reach out to people of different faiths and professions. Instance after instance of that has been well webbed in this volume, written in an easy and informal format. Yes, storytelling without missing out on relevant facts and dates and quotes and happenings.

In fact, it made me wonder: If all historical books are written with such ease and flow, and in such an uncomplicated style, then, perhaps, there’d be a better connect with the historical characters who’d held sway then and even now, to this day!

Yes, in spite of the right-wing's efforts to diminish the grandeur of Mughal Emperor Akbar, he holds out. He was evidently strong, mighty and successful.

After all, he had ruled Hindustan in one of those fascinating brilliant ways, reaching out to the masses, greatly sensitive to the great diversity prevailing in this land, in terms of religion and beliefs and faiths and customs of the masses.

Emperor Akbar’s concern for the citizens of his country is an undisputed historical fact. To quote from this book : “Akbar, who loved so much to work with his hands, had been his whole life a potter at the wheel, creating a mould for Hindustan – that of administrative coherence amidst ethnic and religious diversity – that could survive for centuries…”

Emperor Akbar can be termed a ruler far ahead of his times. Stark and down-to-earth and philosophical, his observations were apt and accurate. He was An emperor for the masses.

To again quote from this book, “Akbar did not want to die. He practiced ascetic austerities – eating little. And of a predominantly ‘Sufiyana’ diet that excluded meat, sleeping little, and hailing celibacy as a virtue: ‘Had I been wise earlier, I would have taken no woman from my kingdom into my seraglio, for my subjects are to me in place of children'.”

Emperor Akbar wasn’t just an emperor, he was also a spiritually-grounded human being.