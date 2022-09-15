Right-wing involvement in bomb blasts more extensive than suspected?
A book by former Maharashtra police officer S.M. Mushrif contends that right-wing groups and individuals were behind many such cases even as the blame was pinned on 'Muslim terrorists'
A book titled Brahminists Bombed, Muslims Hanged penned by S.M. Mushrif, a former Inspector General of Police in Maharashtra, makes for an interesting reading in the context of a recent expose that right-wing activists were involved in making bombs and other ‘anti–national’ activities.
Though released in 2019, it is more than relevant today, and is laced with facts and figures related to the violence taking place in the country in recent years.
Mushrif 's introduction to the book says, “In this book, I have attempted to chart out the erratic journey of terrorism in India, especially since 2002, that started in the name of ‘Muslim terrorism’. There had been many swerves and curves on the way with the needle of suspicion shifting off and on. But between-the-line reading of scores of judgements of bomb blast cases and of newspaper reports of the relevant period prompted me to point the finger unhesitatingly at Brahminists.”
He goes on state, “The terrorism history of India in the 21st century is apt to be divided in two periods: pre-Hemant Karkare and post-Hemant Karkare. Before the Maharashtra Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare appeared on the scene, it was all about ‘Muslim terrorism’, barring only the self-revealed Nanded (Maharashtra) blast case of 2006 involving the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS ) and Bajrang Dal terrorists which however, was treated as a one–off case and promptly relegated to oblivion.”
In his book, Mushrif has focused on cases like the serial bomb blasts in Mumbai trains, German Bakery, Aurangabad Arms Haul, the explosions in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar, the Muhammadiya Mosque blast in Parbhani and the Makkah Masjid blast.
Mushrif’s two previous books Who Killed Karkare? and 26/11 Probe: Why Judiciary Also Failed?’ had also brought into focus several hitting facts related to terrorism and terror attacks in the country, but the establishment, for obvious reasons, did not bother to react to this former IGP‘s startling findings.
In recent years, there’s been a lot curiosity among people to know the exact agenda of the right-wing and several books have attempted to unmask it.
Some nine years back, a Kerala-based researcher, Naseem PP, had got in touch with me. He was keen to know Khushwant Singh’s views on the RSS. Though he had read several books on the RSS, he was keen to know more, and had even planned to travel from Kerala to New Delhi to meet Khushwant, to document his views on the RSS. Unfortunately, that was not to be. Khushwant passed away in 2014. And Naseem also died, in 2016, whilst trekking in the Himalayas.
Naseem was not an exception. During my travels, I have met many people who told me they have been reading books on the RSS ideology, authored by well-known scholars and academics :–A.G. Noorani’s The RSS – A Menace to India', Shamsul Islam’s Know the RSS: Based on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Documents, Khushwant Singh’s The End of India, Jyortimaya Sharma’s Terrifying Vision – M.S. Golwalkar, the RSS and India, books on the RSS and right-wing authored by Professor Ram Puniyani, and also the books authored by S.M. Mushrif.
Insight into Emperor Akbar's life
Last month, as I read Parvati Sharma’s recently launched book titled Akbar of Hindustan, what struck me were details of Emperor Akbar’s governance. One of his governing strategies was to reach out to people of different faiths and professions. Instance after instance of that has been well webbed in this volume, written in an easy and informal format. Yes, storytelling without missing out on relevant facts and dates and quotes and happenings.
In fact, it made me wonder: If all historical books are written with such ease and flow, and in such an uncomplicated style, then, perhaps, there’d be a better connect with the historical characters who’d held sway then and even now, to this day!
Yes, in spite of the right-wing's efforts to diminish the grandeur of Mughal Emperor Akbar, he holds out. He was evidently strong, mighty and successful.
After all, he had ruled Hindustan in one of those fascinating brilliant ways, reaching out to the masses, greatly sensitive to the great diversity prevailing in this land, in terms of religion and beliefs and faiths and customs of the masses.
Emperor Akbar’s concern for the citizens of his country is an undisputed historical fact. To quote from this book : “Akbar, who loved so much to work with his hands, had been his whole life a potter at the wheel, creating a mould for Hindustan – that of administrative coherence amidst ethnic and religious diversity – that could survive for centuries…”
Emperor Akbar can be termed a ruler far ahead of his times. Stark and down-to-earth and philosophical, his observations were apt and accurate. He was An emperor for the masses.
To again quote from this book, “Akbar did not want to die. He practiced ascetic austerities – eating little. And of a predominantly ‘Sufiyana’ diet that excluded meat, sleeping little, and hailing celibacy as a virtue: ‘Had I been wise earlier, I would have taken no woman from my kingdom into my seraglio, for my subjects are to me in place of children'.”
Emperor Akbar wasn’t just an emperor, he was also a spiritually-grounded human being.
