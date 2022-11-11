Rijiju's diatribe against collegium system reflects Modi govt's discomfort with judicial independence

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju has questioned the functioning of the collegium of the Supreme Court and maligned the face of the judiciary in public comments. For almost a fortnight, he has been targeting judges and the judiciary and accusing them of transgressing into the domain of the executive

Never before in the history of independent India has any law minister launched such a tirade against the judiciary.

A look at the functioning of the Narendra Modi government makes it clear that he could not have resorted to this behaviour without the overt support of the top executive, especially the Prime Minister.

For some time now, Modi has been targeting the democratic institutions of the country and trying his best to make them compliant. Rijiju’s invectives are, then, clearly, part of the PM’s design.

Some senior judges remain unmoved by such developments. This incudes Supreme Court judges Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy who recently made telling observations while hearing the case of Gautam Navlakha, who has been behind bars for several years in the Bhima Koregaon case. The NIA has been adopting murky pleas to let him continue in jail.