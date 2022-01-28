RSS-BJP bid to appropriate Bose’s legacy reflects their desperation for a connect with freedom movement

Soon after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, construction began on building a colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, on an inland island called Sadhu Bet facing the Narmada Dam.

Built at a cost of about Rs. 3000 crore this Chinese made bronze statue is among the tallest in the world at 182 meters (597 feet).

This statue has become a place of political tourism similar to the Indira Gandhi memorial in New Delhi. But beyond tourist commerce, there is another reason driving for this project. It is to give the RSS a genealogy it doesn’t have.

One now has to see the decision of installing a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose in the vacant canopy on Rajpath as just another act of misappropriation.

There can be no doubt that Netaji Bose was a great hero of his times. But in the pantheon of the heroes of the freedom movement, he is not the primus inter pares, the first among equals. That place must undoubtedly belong to MK Gandhi, who became the unchallenged leader of the nationalist movement.

Now the question is, why not install a statue of Bhagat Singh or Chandrashekhar Azad or for that matter even VD Savarkar, whose contributions to our nationalist history probably cannot be considered any less?

But Bose suits the nouveau ‘nationalists’ because of his perceived rivalry with Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi’s opposition to him and his militaristic tendencies. So, he will adorn Rajpath in his Nazi-style tunic, breeches and jackboots, all accouterments that will appeal to the RSS mentality.

Manufactured genealogy is a recurring feature of our history. Pre-Islamic invaders from Central Asia like the Hepthalites (White Huns) and Ahir Gatae from the region extending from Bactria to present day Xinjiang conquered a good part of northern India and established kingdoms.