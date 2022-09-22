RSS-BJP out to obliterate historical legacy and identity of Kashmiris

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is taking steps which seek to obliterate the historical legacy and identity of the Kashmiri people while promoting measures which will heighten the communal divide between Jammu and the Valley.

July 13 has been traditionally observed as Martyrs Day in Kashmir to commemorate the memory of 22 people who were killed in firing by the maharaja’s police in 1931 while protesting against the feudal monarchy.

For the second consecutive year, there was no official commemoration of the event. In 2020, the Union Territory administration withdrew state patronage to Martyrs Day when usually a wreath was laid at the graves of the martyrs by the head of the state government. It is also no longer a government holiday. The gates of the martyrs’ graveyard were locked and barricaded.

This disavowal of a historical date which has resonance for the people of Kashmir is another attempt to disempower the people of the Valley.

Following this, the administration has announced that the birthday of the former Maharaja Hari Singh on September 23 would be observed as a public holiday. This followed a request from various organisations in Jammu. The maharaja symbolised autocratic feudal rule under British patronage of the system of princely states. The National Conference, with its leader Sheikh Abdullah had led the peoples’ movement against feudal rule and against British suzerainty – a continuation of the struggle which saw the martyrdom of 22 people in 1931.

While the maharaja’s birthday has been declared a public holiday, Sheikh Abdullah’s birthday observance has been discontinued since December 2019.