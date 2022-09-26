RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s outreach to Muslims a bid to sow confusion ahead of polls

But this outreach gives rise to a question whether the dialogue was real and honest in true sense and spirit.

The Muslims relied on Bhagwat in the belief that he can bring about a real change in the social scene of this country. It appears that he responded, but the results are yet to be seen.

Indians have only one ‘Rashtra Pita’, in Mahatma Gandhi. But for the first time, a Muslim clergy used that title for Bhagwat, making it the first time that a RSS chief was made to stand by the side of Mahatma. Does it imply that there is a concerted move to resurrect Savarkar as the true hero, which some RSS and BJP leaders have been striving for, and exonerating RSS of the charges of not being nationalist by supporting the Britishers?

Even a politically naïve person knows that the RSS and BJP have no love and respect for the minorities, especially Muslims. From the day an individual joins the RSS, he is fed with hatred towards them. In this backdrop, it would be sheer childish to expect RSS to befriend them.

The RSS and the BJP lack the basic idea and perception to restructuring the Indian polity in a positive manner. If they had this thinking entrenched in their mind, they would not have alienated the farmers, workers, students, and certain religious and regional minorities.

It would not be unfair to say that the RSS outreach to Muslims clearly manifests its hypocrisy and opportunism.