RSS chief's Muslim outreach, cinema launch in Kashmir mean little to traumatised community

Today, the Kashmir Valley seems burdened with sorrow and disappointments. The right -wing rulers in New Delhi have had ample time and opportunity to put into action all their cries for development in the Kashmir Valley, when they had formed the alliance government with the PDP, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Mind you, even then, a large number of the PDP MLAs were quite uneasy with the alliance.

The PDP’s decision to get into this alliance had dragged along offshoots. One of the prominent faces of the PDP, Tariq Hameed Karra, was upset to the extent that he resigned. Days after his resignation from the PDP and also from the Parliament, I had met and interviewed Karra in September 2016.

Along the expected strain, my first query to this former MP was: why did he have to resign when he could have stayed on and spoken out in the Parliament?

He told me: “For the last several months, I hadn’t been attending any of the party meetings…feeling suffocated ever since the PDP decided to form the alliance with the BJP. This decision to resign from the PDP was a difficult one for me, as I’m one of the founding members of the party, but I listened to my conscience. How could I justify to my people that we formed an alliance with a communal party, the BJP? The way the situation has been handled in the Valley left me feeling outraged. So many Kashmiris killed… worst form of human rights violations. Mosques locked and closed by the government on Fridays and even for the Eid namaaz! I didn’t want to be a part of this government. From day one I have been against PDP’s alliance with a party like the BJP.”

He added, “It’s high time that the government stops its practice of looking at Kashmir as a territorial issue. It is about political aspirations. The state has its own flag and Constitution. This reality cannot be blanketed by economic, developmental or administrative issues. And where’s the so-called development taking place? Nowhere! Can you see any traces of development in the Valley?”

Instead of development, what was seen on ground were painful incidents. With that, the level of alienation and anger in the Valley only grew by leaps and bounds. Not just the average citizen of the Valley who was affected by the rising levels of killings but even those in the bureaucracy.

Shah Faesal, who topped the 2010 civil service examination and but in 2019 resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (he rejoined it this year), attributed his decision to the situation in the Valley. “To protest the unabated killings in Kashmir and absence of any credible political initiative from the Union government, I have decided to resign from the IAS… Kashmiri lives matter…”

Today, the Kashmiris continue to be forced to question the human rights violations, the missing people, the encounter killings, the tactics of the State agencies, unmarked graves and the countless dead lying tucked in those graves.

I am reminded of the use of a young Kashmiri as a human shield in the spring of 2017. Farooq Ahmad Dar (26) was seen tied to a military jeep, which was driven for 28 kilometres across various villages in the Valley. Dar wasn’t a terrorist. On the contrary, he could be termed as a ‘good citizen’.

That very morning, he had stood in a queue outside the polling booth at Arizal’s Chill Bras area to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha by-polls for the Srinagar constituency.

