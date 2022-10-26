Rupee in for more trouble if oil prices resume rising tendency

We haven’t had any ‘pearls of wisdom’ from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for quite some time. But her latest one on the rupee, that the Indian currency’s problems are basically because the dollar is strengthening rather than the rupee weakening, makes up for the longer than normal interval between her out of the box one-liners.

It was not long ago that the finance minister attributed the problems in the economy and the drop in the tax revenue sharing with the states to ‘act of god’, in the sense it was caused by the outbreak of Covid pandemic. It is a different matter that the jury is still out on whether the pandemic was caused by natural developments or human intervention.

What is most noteworthy is Nirmala Sitharaman’s tendency to over-simplify things.

During a press conference in Washington DC during her week-long official visit to the United States, while answering questions about the record fall in Indian rupee’s value, Nirmala said ‘the rupee is not sliding, US dollar is strengthening’. “I am not talking about technicalities but it is a matter of fact India’s rupee probably has withstood this dollar rate going up,” the finance minister said.

“I think the Indian rupee has performed much better than many other emerging market currencies,” she added.