Russia-Ukraine War: An abyss under the tightrope

February 24 marked a year of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unilateral and mindless war against Ukraine. The year-long strife has taken a toll of “at least” 8,000 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 13,300 more, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, jeopardised global food and energy supply and is dangerously close to an escalation.

US President Joe Biden landed in Ukraine on 20 February on an unannounced and dramatic visit to express solidarity with its people and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine alone had not been tested by the Russian invasion, he asserted, but “the whole world faced a test for the ages; all democracies are being tested”.

Taking umbrage, Putin announced the following day his decision to suspend the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). Though this does not terminate New START, which is due to expire on 5 February 2026, the announcement makes a renewed agreement unlikely, for the first time since 1972. It also has the potential to spur a new nuclear arms race.

With the unilateral invasion virtually defining the contest between democracy and autocracy globally, India, as the world’s largest democracy, needs to be perceived as not looking the other way. New Delhi might well need to re-evaluate its foreign policy that it claims is guided by ‘self-interest’. It has successfully done a tight-rope walking, ignoring sanctions to get petroleum and gas at favourable rates from Russia and placating the US and its allies by placing massive defence purchase orders.

India has explained its ambivalence and reluctance to condemn Russia by pointing to the age-old relationships, particularly to the Bilateral Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation of 1971 with the erstwhile Soviet Union, elevating to the ‘Declaration on Strategic Partnership’ with Russia in 2000, which spoke of ‘consolidating defence and military-technical cooperation in a longterm perspective’.

Expressing concern for its own energy security, India has broken with the West in scaling up its fuel imports from Russia, which from 5 February, has been banned by the European Union from exporting refined petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and jet fuel, to the 27-nation European Union.