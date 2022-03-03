Russia-Ukraine war: This is also a kind of terrorism!

Isn’t this war, terrorism of a certain sorts!

What happens when a mighty nation intrudes into a smaller nation, using military might, killing and terrorizing civilians, destroying all possible infrastructure!

One could term this war, Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, as military unleash of the unprecedented kinds. One could also term this as terrorism. After all, the citizens of Ukraine are terrorized! Hundreds rendered homeless, orphaned, wounded or killed!

All these killings and destruction under the watchful gaze of the world, in this ‘developed’ day and age when hundreds of peace forums and unity platforms are supposedly out there but of no use at all to protect people!

The polished and also the un-polished speeches of the world leaders haven’t come to the rescue of the people of Ukraine, who are braving it out there…trying to withstand the military might of Russia. Tell me, what would one say to what’s happening in and around Ukraine, where hundreds of innocent civilians have already perished in just about a week?

It’s about time we expand the definition of the very term, terrorism. We ought to go beyond the hackneyed definitions or for that matter using, rather misusing, the very term terrorism only in the context of a particular community; for the arrest and detention and harassment of Muslim men in the name of terrorism!