Savarkar’s Apology: RSS-BJP’s Chickens Have Come Home to Roost

It is not surprising then that in his book Six Glorious Epochs of Indian History, he advocated the rape of ‘enemy’ women, enemy in this context meaning Muslim women. In the same book he also labelled Chhatrapati Shivaji a ‘fool’ for returning the captured daughter-in-law of the Adilshahi governor of Kalyan, safe and sound to her family without violating her in any way.

These were the early signs of a flawed human being. While before 1909 he was a violent freedom fighter (for which he cannot be singled out for condemnation as there were many others who were similarly violent against the British), after he was sentenced to two 50-year jail terms in 1910, the flaws in his character came to the fore even in terms of nationalism.

He wrote five apology letters to the British seeking clemency, promised to work in their interest in India and when Subhas Chandra Bose was leading the Indian National Army to our borders, he recruited men to the British army to defeat ‘the enemies of the British’, meaning those fighting for the liberation of India, like Gandhi, Nehru and Bose.

And what is particularly embarrassing to the RSS, he thought it was silly to treat the cow as a mother. He had eaten beef in the UK, justifying that with a statement that he ate only a British cow, not an Indian cow—only the Indian cow could be considered holy.

But in the 1930s, when the editor of the Marathi magazine Bhaala declared the true Hindu was one who considered the cow as his mother, Savarkar replied, “If the cow is a mother to anybody at all, then it is only the bullock. Not the Hindus. Hindutva, if it has to sustain itself on a cow’s legs, will come crashing down at the slightest crisis.”

He thought cow worship was ‘buddhi hatya’ (intellectual bankruptcy). He was virulently against consuming gau mutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung) and said, “Gaupalan havey, gaupujan navhey”, (Do care for the cow, but don’t worship it), so long as it was based on the concept of agricultural and economical sciences.

That is an opinion that most scientists or even liberal democrats can find no fault with but something the RSS ideologues will have great difficulty explaining away.

However, all these facts about Savarkar have come to light only after 2014 when the BJP attempted to malign Gandhi and Nehru. It was then that historians and journalists began to dig deeper into Savarkar’s history. As the handle Rajan Mhapsekar said in a long thread in Marathi on Twitter that when his generation was in school during the Congress regime, Savarkar had received respectful, if not equal, mileage in the school history books along with Gandhi and Nehru. His history teacher, a Congress supporter, never trashed Savarkar and treated the man with the respect due to any freedom fighter.

“Congress never treated anybody who had contributed to the nation as a lesser person. My teacher taught us Savarkar’s poems with high emotion. When he described to us how Savarkar had escaped (from a British vessel at sea near Marseilles on the French coast), his rendering of the escapade gave all of us goosebumps. We grew up with the image of Savarkar as a patriotic poet and among the best of freedom fighters.”

However, post-2014, when the BJP tried to trash Gandhi and Nehru and uphold Savarkar as the true Hindu freedom fighter, responses from Left liberals began to bring out the hitherto hidden unsavoury facts about Savarkar and unfold the blinkers from people’s eyes, he said expressing great disappointment at what the BJP-RSS had done to vilify its own so-called icon in an attempt to deny the Congress any role in nation building.

He is not alone. People normally not known to be friends of the Congress have come out in support of Rahul Gandhi and said he has said nothing wrong and there was no need for him to apologise.

As for the Shiv Sena (UBT), which has long been a fan of Savarkar and threatened to break ties with the MVA over this issue, has come out with a nuanced statement which is both here and there. Party spokesperson Sanjay Raut has said the trashing of both Nehru and Savarkar must stop forthwith while asking why the BJP in the last eight years has not awarded a Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.

Uddhav Thackeray said it was unfortunate that Savarkar was being maligned but added there were other important issues of unemployment, price rise and democracy to consider. Will they break ties with the Congress? Not likely, given they are both facing the same existential crisis they need to combat together.

But both Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray have reasserted their core ideologies and continue on their path to survival. They are not going to cut off their noses to spite their faces.