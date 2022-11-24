Savarkar’s complicity with British colonialists is beyond doubt

That Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had appealed to the British colonialists several times to get released and spared after he was sent for life transportation has been proved to be true through all the ‘Maafinamas’ that are now in public domain, but that was not all.

In these letters, he had not only pleaded for mercy, but clearly stated that if released, he would be loyal to the British government, which he did, all his life.

The situation is made amply clear through a letter Linlithgow, the longest serving viceroy (1936-1943), had written to the secretary of state for India.

The letter is dated October 7, 1939, two days before the viceroy met Savarkar. The report of the meeting with Savarkar was placed in the postscript on October 9, immediately after the meeting, which the viceroy obviously considered significant from the point of view of the British vested interest in India.