Say goodbye to growth: Crumbling social harmony hinders economic progress

In India, freedom of religion is guaranteed by the Constitution. However, there is a wide chasm between this guarantee and the ground reality. Not only is the right to practice religion by minorities under constant pressure, there is active targeting of Muslim public figures, from actors to politicians. Under the Narendra Modi government, communalism has been normalised with Muslims often being asked to prove their patriotism and citizenship as well as accept being the targets of violent attacks. Dalits, too, have been the subject of much humiliation and violence.

The courts have proved to be utterly ineffective in reversing this trend while the legislature has either done nothing or watched mutely. This is convenient for the government as it seeks to draw attention away from its shocking failures in handling the Covid pandemic and its botched management of the economy. It has had limited or no answers to critical challenges such as climate change, poor healthcare delivery and untamed inflation.

Numbers don’t lie. According to one estimate, the economic cost of violence in 2021 was $646 billion—an amount that could have funded all its budget expenditures and welfare programmes with money left over. India is ranked a low 135 among 163 countries in the Global Peace Index. The economic cost of violence is as much as 6 per cent of our GDP. Other estimates are even higher. The Institute for Economics and Peace, based in Australia, calculated that violence cost the Indian economy $1,190.51 billion in 2017, which is 9 per cent of the GDP. That works out to $595.4 (just over Rs 49,000) per citizen.

There is also the question of foreign investment. A fissure-ridden society makes investors worry about its stability and its ability to generate long-term returns. More than one investment firm has expressed worry about rising social tensions and their impact on the economy.

Let’s take the lynchings of suspected cow smugglers and how it has hurt the leather industry. India wanted to increase leather exports to $9 billion by 2020 from $5.86 billion in 2015-16. However, an analysis by IndiaSpend in 2018 showed that leather exports shrank by 3 per cent in FY 2016-17 and by 1.3 per cent in the Q1 2017-18. Cow vigilantism played a huge role in this decline. In FY 2021-22, India exported leather and leather products worth $4.87 billion—way off the stated target.

Consider this, too: the leather industry generates massive employment—4.42 million people, mainly the poor, with roughly 30 per cent of them women.