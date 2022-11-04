SC can’t be made to bear brunt of India’s fragile governance

However, certain issues arise with the exercise of this power. Is it the concern of the court, under Article 32, to address every problem in Indian governance? Are there constitutional limits on the Supreme Court in its perceived ‘pursuit of justice and good governance’? To what extent is this pursuit legitimate judicial intervention, before it can be classified as overreach?

The judiciary has come to be perceived as an assertive organ in the functioning of the nation. Under Article 32, the Supreme Court also has the power of judicial review over the actions of the Executive and Legislature, provided they are directly related to the fundamental rights.

The court has also widened the ambit of fundamental rights, in a sense engaging in judicial ‘law-making’; it has developed new jurisprudence by looking at the lacunae in present law by importing principles from international jurisprudence.

Furthermore, the court has laid down policy guidelines and directives, to promote the enforcement and enjoyment of fundamental rights and fill the vacuum caused by poor governance.

Under Article 32, the court can also entertain public interest litigation (‘PILs’) filed by an individual on behalf of a group of persons, seeking the enforcement of their collective rights. This stems from the fact that not everyone has the wherewithal to approach the courts due to poverty or ignorance of their rights.

Furthermore, the traditional rule of standing, wherein only a person who has suffered a legal injury can seek redressal, disadvantaged marginalised groups and hindered their access to justice.

However, in S.P. Gupta versus Union of India (1981), it was held that “any member of the public can maintain an application… under Article 32 seeking judicial redress”.

There is no doubt that PILs have played a vital role in the realisation and advancement of rights. After the court clarified the issues of locus standi and procedure to approach the court under Article 32, it turned its focus to the basis of the PILs themselves – good governance principles read into/enshrined within the fundamental rights.

PILs have enabled the court to touch upon complex social issues such as exploitation, gender discrimination, environmental pollution, and so on. The discourse around PILs and social action litigation stems from the emergence of good governance as a standard within which public institutions operate.

Governance refers to the ability of the State to serve its people – rules, processes, and procedures through which their needs are articulated, resources are managed, and power is exercised. As society develops, this idea of governance evolves into one of ‘good governance’.

Good governance not only means the development of the rule of law, but also includes principles such as transparency, participation, accountability, effectiveness, efficiency and inclusivity. It is spearheaded by the ideal of promoting the economic and social aims of the State, in accordance with the aspirations of the people.

Good governance is vital because it is both a standard for the government to align its actions with, as well as a right of the citizens.

While there is no specific ‘right to good governance’, Article 37 of the Constitution prescribes that the principles enshrined in the Directive Principles of State Policy (‘DPSPs’) are fundamental in the governance of the country, although not judicially enforceable. Even though DPSPs are not justiciable, they lay the framework through which social and economic transformation can take place in a democracy.

The judiciary has come to play an important role in incorporating principles of good governance into concrete legal principles, mainly by expanding the right to life jurisprudence in our country. The Supreme Court has contributed greatly to governance in the areas of livelihood, environment, education, and police reforms, to name a few.

Undoubtedly, the principles of good governance are strengthened due to the creative expansion of fundamental rights. Article 32 also ensures that public institutions are held accountable in conforming to these rights.

However, it can be argued that the good governance agenda is ‘unrealistically long’ and only increases with time. Questions arise about what is essential, what should be prioritised and what is realistically feasible.