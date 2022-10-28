SC must nullify electoral bonds scheme to ensure level playing field for all parties

Latest reports that the BJP offered a few legislators of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti money amounting to Rs 100 crore to get them to switch allegiance has created a political furore even as the BJP, as usual, denied the allegation.

However, such a move by the BJP is nothing new. In fact, ever since the BJP came to power in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a deliberate policy of seeking funds from the top industrialists of the country to bolster BJP's election kitty has been followed. In the process, the top industry people got concessions and contracts.

In the last four years, the BJP has spent hundreds of crores of rupees in destabilising state governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and bought MLAs to form governments in Goa and Manipur. In Maharashtra, it was clear as daylight that huge funds – some sources put it at more than Rs 200 crore – were mobilised to ensure the defection of the Eknath Shine group from the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray in July this year. Subsequently, the Shinde-BJP government was formed there.

On October 27, it was announced that the Tatas will set up a factory in Gujarat in collaboration with Airbus for the manufacture of transport planes for the Government of India. This was announced just on the eve of the state assembly elections in Gujarat.

Earlier, the dates of Himachal assembly polls were announced but Gujarat was kept pending as the EC apparently wanted to give time to the Centre to announce some more projects for Gujarat to influence the voters.

Earlier, a few weeks back, in the same way, Vedanta was forced by the Centre to set up its semi-conductor project in Gujarat in collaboration with Foxconn.

The Election Commission is acting as an appendage of the Centre but these two decisions on projects involving a total investment of more than Rs 40,000 crore, with the potential of generating two lakh jobs, are sure to have a deep impact on the electorate in Gujarat where the job crisis is acute.

How can the Centre take such unilateral decisions to set up mega projects in a particular state by denying the opportunity to another state which is equally affected by the unemployment crisis?