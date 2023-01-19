SC must stand up to Modi govt’s bid to undermine judicial independence

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju’s letter to CJI D Y Chandrachud, suggesting that a new “search and evaluation committee” be set up which will include a government nominee for making recommendations to the SC and HC collegiums for appointment of judges, signals another step forward in the Modi government’s plan to undo the judicial primacy established through the Second Judges Case in 1993.

There are no search and evaluation committees at present and the process of selecting names is done through the collegium system.

After the Supreme Court struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act in 2015, the Modi government has been seeking ways to bypass this verdict. The only constitutional way of overcoming the SC verdict would have been for Parliament to pass appropriate legislation for setting out an appointment process which would stand up to the scrutiny of the court.

So far, the government has not done so.

Instead, a concerted attempt is being made to undermine the independence of the judiciary by devious means.