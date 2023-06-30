SCO Summit 2023: Modi is clearly no Nehru

Days before a grand event to mark the Shanghai Cooperation Organisations (SCO) Summit in New Delhi (to be held on July 3-4) was to take place, the Government of India, usually very hung up on event management, changed tracks and decided to call off the physical meet.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India will chair the meeting as scheduled but not in person — it will be in virtual format. That will be on July 4. Now what could be the reason? Ostensibly they are administrative, but in reality, they are political. This regime is unable to deal with both China and Pakistan on the same platform on its own home turf.

Nothing brought this home to them more decisively than the grand fiasco of the foreign ministers meeting in Goa held in the month of May this year. Not only was it unfruitful, but in fact it could have been actually counterproductive.