SCO Summit 2023: Modi is clearly no Nehru
The government has developed cold feet over meeting Pakistan and China together on the same turf
Days before a grand event to mark the Shanghai Cooperation Organisations (SCO) Summit in New Delhi (to be held on July 3-4) was to take place, the Government of India, usually very hung up on event management, changed tracks and decided to call off the physical meet.
The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India will chair the meeting as scheduled but not in person — it will be in virtual format. That will be on July 4. Now what could be the reason? Ostensibly they are administrative, but in reality, they are political. This regime is unable to deal with both China and Pakistan on the same platform on its own home turf.
Nothing brought this home to them more decisively than the grand fiasco of the foreign ministers meeting in Goa held in the month of May this year. Not only was it unfruitful, but in fact it could have been actually counterproductive.
The failure on India's part and Pakistan's to even shake hands (as it were) had polluted the moods among the participants. The impolite behaviour towards each other further closed the doors of dialogue.
But while obviously, the current regime must play to the home gallery on Pakistan, there was also the question of China. Actually that was more crucial. But no one in government knows how to gain the upper hand on both the countries or to take on both Pakistan and China, who are friends of each other and, while not quite enemies of India, clearly hostile to us, together on the same platform at the same venue.
Ever since Narendra Modi’s bonhomie with the Chinese President in Ahmedabad, eating “Dhokla” on the swing in the garden, nine years ago in September 2014, the Modi-Propaganda team had given an impression that a new era of “India-China Bhai-Bhai” had begun.
Modi had upstaged Jawaharlal Nehru by taking ownership of his slogan. But slogans are not visions. It was a photo-op, not a policy, and certainly not a grand new historic beginning!
Ironically, soon after that photo-op, within a few months the relationship soured and has still not recovered.
The government has no answers to serious issues like Chinese incursions in India. From Doklam in Bhutan to Galvan valley in Ladakh and taking over some villages in Arunachal Pradesh, the collapse remains unexplained and unresolved.
The SCO foreign ministers would not even seriously discuss those issues. Modi is more worried about his image at home and his inflated persona internationally. His image within the country is badly cracked and the carefully crafted global persona of Modi has been hugely damaged, particularly after his first ever press conference in the US wherein Sabrina Siddiqui, the reporter affiliated with the Wall Street Journal was harrassed on social media inviting a reprimand from the White House.
In any case, the Goa summit could not have solved this issue of international image management, so before the state visit it was anticipated that Modi himself will act as the ringmaster at the New Delhi meeting.
But with everything in shambles now, Modi's 'Man Friday', external affairs minister S. Jaishankar realised a physical event would once again boomerang — so they have quietly converted the meeting to virtual. Of course, there is a qualitative difference between virtual and personal interactions.
It is necessary to understand that the territory of the SCO is one of the most prospective fields for building up fresh reliable logistic economic corridors. Those corridors will be free from direct or indirect influence of the US. It was possible for India to create this parallel network, free of US game plans. But clearly this government now has got cold feet.
For it does not want to hurt the US. It also wants to keep India's long surviving marriage to Russia (even after collapse of the USSR) going and continue to flirt and have a kind of secret affair with the US. The SCO can actually solve the most burning issues in the Asia Pacific region as the key SCO countries are India, Russia and China. But suddenly India is not game for it.
The West is constantly trying to split or sabotage the SCO’s independent and parallel efforts. India has the opportunity to rise above its infatuation with the US. It would also be fruitful for India to support the Russian initiative of Reforming Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the SCO.
Also considering the fact that Russia is at the peak of its confrontation with the NATO and the US, Moscow would see the real goals of freedom and independence of the SCO countries. But in the current scenario and relationships Russia does not seem to have appeared on scene.
The West must not be allowed to play games in the Asia Pacific, South China Sea or the Middle East. The SCO is a little inquest platform to give new direction to the world events and create an atmosphere for peace and security.
If one sees the history of the SCO, it would become clear how and why the summit could play a pivotal role. The SCO has emerged as an Eurasian Political, economic international security and defence organisation. One must recognise its size and potential. It is the world’s largest regional organisation in terms of geographic scope and population. It covers approximately 60 per cent of the Eurasian area, 40 per cent of World population and its combined GDP is 20 per cent of global GDP.
About thirty years ago there was an advertisement which had a very interesting tagline: Geography is History. The tagline was like a slogan and was perfectly in tune with the times. The early nineties had indeed changed both, history and geography. After the sensational fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, historians and self-proclaimed commentators celebrated the end of Cold War. Divided Berlin was a monument of the Cold War.
The Free Marketers, Neo-Liberals and hardcore anti-Soviet lobbyists celebrated the event. By then, it was becoming obvious that the the days of Soviet Union too are numbered. Predictably, in December 1991, Mikhail Gorbachev, the legendary leader and President of the then USSR announced the formal dissolution of the Union!
The famous writer Francis Fukuyama wrote a book titled End of History. The right-wing author Kenichi Ohmae wrote the pathbreaking volume: The Borderless World. Samuel Huntington wrote his well known (and controversial) thesis, The Clash of Civilisations.
The process of “globalisation” was formally launched after the Cold War was thought to be over and the free market ideology and neo-liberal democracy won. Though the new world order had not emerged, and there was considerable confusion and chaos, the efforts to re-organise the world had begun.
Within five years of the collapse of the old world order of the Cold War a new organisation titled Shanghai Five was formed in 1996. The lead for it was taken by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). These four nations joined the group of five — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Now it also has Pakistan and Uzbekistan and observers are Afghanistan, Belarus, Mongolia and Iran.
It is clear the SCO is expanding and even now it performs a significant role like that of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM). But Modi is no Nehru and is not skillful enough to steer us through the choppy waters without causing a head on collision, even a multiple pile-up.
