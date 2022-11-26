Second leg of Indian farmers agitation begins on November 26

The first phase of the farmers agitation of India was called off on December 11, 2021 after the three controversial farm laws were repealed, thereby fulfilling the chief demand of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. However, the other demands, including guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP), remained unfulfilled even after one year. Farmers are feeling cheated by the false promises of the Modi government and have therefore started the second phase of the farmers agitation from November 26 by organising their march to the governors' residences across the country. Farmers’ organisations will again meet on December 20 to decide the further course of their agitation.

The memorandum of demands submitted by the SKM has added three new demands – loan waiver for farmers, pension for farmers above 60 years of age, and crop insurance – to the existing demands of guaranteed MSP for crops, and cancellation of all cases registered against the farmers during their agitation. Additionally, they have demanded justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri victims killed allegedly by a Union Minister’s son’s vehicle running over them.

The first phase of the farmers agitation began in the first week of August 2020 just after the three controversial farm laws were passed. A call to Delhi March on November 26 was given, and the farmers who had assembled were barricaded on the three borders of Delhi. Here, they started their sit-in protest on this very day, thus spearheading the official beginning of the historical farmers protest in independent India. The agitations was called off on December 11, 2021, but only after the Union government had promised to fulfill all the justified demands of the agitating farmers. Over 750 farmers had died during the year-long farmers agitation.

It should be recalled that a promise was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address on November 19, 2021 on the occasion of “Gurpurab” to repeal the three controversial farm laws. He had even lamented his government’s inability to convince farmers of the law’s advantages. Subsequently on November 29, both the Houses of the Parliament of India passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 by voice vote and two days later the bill was signed by the President of India.