Serious distortion in Indian job market needs urgent redressal

PM Narendra Modi’s assertion during his very first ‘Rozgar Mela’ of 2023 that opportunities for employment and self-employment are continuously improving was made in contradiction to the facts.

There’s a serious distortion in the Indian job market which needs urgent redressal, instead of hollows claims that enormously understate the extraordinary sufferings of the working classes.

That the majority of the working age people are out of job is a reality. The growth model Prime Minister Modi’s government has adopted is neither yielding enough jobs, nor producing decent jobs. Gig and informal jobs are rising fast, while formal and decent jobs with social security coverage have been shrinking in the last eight years.

In spite of Narendra Modi pre-election promise of 2013 to provide jobs to everyone, which called for generation of 2 crore jobs every year, unemployment is at a four-decade high.

In 2013, the unemployment rate was at 4.1 per cent, which rose to 6.1 per cent by 2017-18 as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), revealing it to be a 45-year high.

Under Modi’s reign, job losses broke all prior records of independent India.