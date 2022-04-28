Setting aside all important issues, now right-wing is pushing for another non-issue- Uniform Civil Code

Instead of focusing on the rising prices touching frightful highs, the spread of the uncontrolled fires and also viruses, together with hate cries and crimes, the latest provocation from the Right-Wing rulers is: Uniform Civil Code.

Does the minority Muslim community want it? Does it need it? Will it be of any good for this already battered- shattered community? Will it not bring about another blow on the Muslim community and its struggle to survive against all possible odds heaped on it by the Right-Wing Agenda? Isn’t the talk to bring about the Uniform Civil Code, another of those ploys to further upset the already bruised Muslim community in the country?

In today’s polluted atmosphere, the Right-Wing politicians miss no opportunity to spread negatives about Islam, and its followers. They manage to get away. How? This could be because the Indian Muslims are lagging on the socio-economic front. There’s a lack of confidence and communication means to counter the communal characters who are part of the establishment. This is also an important fact that the actual and genuine issues get bypassed in an atmosphere where only non-issues are allowed to flourish. During the 2017 election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s top brass announced they would ‘ban’ Triple Talaq and with that reach out to the Muslim women! To all those fake promises fitted in their speeches, I’d reacted, with these two basic facts: If the Right- Wing was even one per cent genuinely concerned about the welfare of the Muslim women, there would be no rioting. To be nearer precision, riots wouldn’t get manufactured by the political mafia. Not to overlook the fact that each time a riot is made to take off, the worst affected is the minority community and women.