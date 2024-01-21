Shankaracharyas to Cameracharyas: Disneyfication of Ayodhya almost complete

This last week has established that plumbing the depths of the ridiculous and the bizarre is not only our national pastime, it is also now the leitmotif of our society and ruling regime.

The other day, I decided I needed a kurta, not one of those fancy and expensive Myntra creations, but something more befitting a pensioner who has not received his last four DA instalments because his state government has decided to buy cowdung and cow urine with the money instead in order to win elections.

So off I went to the local market; there were kurtas aplenty but only in one colour — yellow. The shopkeepers told me they were jajman kurtas, in honour of the Ram Mandir consecration!

Which explains why we should not be too hard on the Chief Justice of India for turning up in a saffron kurta at a temple recently — he really had no choice of colour. The fact that this was preceded by the Supreme Court delivering a couple of disappointing judgments in favour of the government was, of course, merely a coincidence.

Staying with the curious goings-on in Ayodhya, it appears that we now have a fifth Shankaracharya, located in Delhi — no wonder the original four are feeling threatened. The affairs of the Hindu faith shall no longer be conducted on the collegium pattern but on the master of the roster model: there are no Kaun Banega Crorepati prizes for guessing who this gentleman is.