Sharad Pawar, the last man standing for both Marathas and OBCs

Sharad Pawar was born in 1942. So when he left school in Baramati, it would have been between 1955 and '57. The Other Backward Classes (OBCs) as a category were simply non-existent at the time, Constitutional recognition being given only to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Tribes (STs). OBCs became a big force only post the Mandal Commission report being published during Prime Minister VP Singh's tenure in the late 1980s.

So it is ridiculous to think that the Nationalist Congress Party president and Rajya Sabha MP, a proud Maratha — mee mard Maratha (I am a Maratha man), as he oftentimes describes himself, though the translation misses the macho emphasis of that statement — would have registered himself as an OBC to avail reservations.

Yet over the past few days, a marksheet purported to belong to Pawar has gone viral on social media, making him out to be an OBC. What’s more, the marksheet is in English, though Pawar's school in Baramati was a Marathi-medium one, and he switched to an English-medium college in Pune only after his school-leaving examination.

While Pawar has been advised rest after a stressful family Diwali gathering where 'rebel' nephew Ajit Pawar and his family were also present, his daughter Supriya Sule dismissed the marksheet as fake and laughable. "It has become very fashionable to produce fake certificates these days. But this one is just not ridiculous, it is also simply juvenile," she said.