Should the BJP thank the RSS for Haryana?

The BJP’s startling victory this week in the Haryana assembly election is reminiscent of a similar stunt performed in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election last year. None of the opinion and exit polls had seen the Haryana result coming, and very few political analysts thought the BJP had any chance of winning more than 25 of the 90 seats in the Haryana assembly. Instead, it ended up winning 48 seats, almost twice the predicted number.

This time though, the BJP appears to have won not because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but despite him. The PM had campaigned aggressively and extensively in 2019, addressing as many as 10 rallies and holding several roadshows. The party managed to win just 40 seats and was forced to form a coalition government with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party. In 2024, Modi addressed only four rallies and not a single roadshow. Yet, the BJP won 48 seats, eight more than last time, while improving its vote share by 3.4 per cent.

The verdict may bolster the PM’s authority within the NDA. Modi has already started touting it as a major achievement, claiming that he still has enough fire power to lead his party to victory. However, the reality may be less rosy, as the Haryana result is likely to accentuate the internecine fight within the Sangh Parivar.

After the BJP’s below-par performance in the Lok Sabha election, and resultant acrimony, the RSS apparently took the party’s poll campaign into its own hands, micro-managing it through its village- and ward-level committees. A low-key affair that proved highly effective.

It was the RSS that identified candidates, sorted out prickly issues and contributed to campaign themes. Modi took a back seat. Losing would have given him a handle against the RSS, suggesting that Modi is the only guarantee to a poll success. It might even have covered up the BJP’s loss of 62 seats in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year (compelling it to form a coalition government with the TDP and JDU).