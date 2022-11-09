Six years later, adverse impact of demonetisation still haunts India

Six years back on November 8, the country suffered a policy-induced shock. The economy, which was coasting along at a good clip, suddenly stalled.

The worst of its impact was on the most vulnerable sections, who could barely take care of themselves to begin with. They largely belong to the unorganised sector, which employs 94 per cent of all workers. This sector is cash-based since its operations are too small to use banking.

The cash shortage persisted for at least a year, and was acute for at least two months. This sector works with small amounts of working capital, which is exhausted when operations cease. So, it becomes difficult for them to restart if they happen to close down for even a week. They depend on the informal markets to restart, and pay high rates of interest, which cuts into their meagre incomes, thereby aggravating their poverty.