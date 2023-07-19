Six years of a flawed GST: Belying the great expectations

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India, introduced in July 2017, has just completed six years of operation. When it was launched, it was hyped as the country’s ‘second freedom’, since it was expected to unify the ‘fragmented’ Indian market just as 1947 had brought together hundreds of princely states to form the Indian Union.

GST was also expected to benefit people by helping increase the GDP by 1–2 per cent, reducing inflation, curbing the black economy and increasing tax collection, leading to better public services, ease of doing business, [in turn] leading to increased investment and removing the cascading effects of indirect taxes. The performance on each of these counts, however, has been disappointing.

Several prosperous states were reluctant to apply GST since they felt it would be disadvantageous. They were brought on board with the promise that their revenues would be protected, with a guaranteed 14 per cent increase every year over the base of 2015. They were also to be compensated for any revenue shortfall.

Liquor for human consumption and petroleum goods are cash cows for both the Centre and the states. To bring states on board, they were kept out of the GST bracket so that in case of need, liquor and petroleum goods could be milked for extra revenue. This came in handy for the Centre and the states during the pandemic.