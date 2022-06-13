Snubbing Myanmar’s military rulers by India under pressure to create more complications

Importantly, Bangladesh has just burnished its credentials as India’s loyal ally. To New Delhi’s great relief, unlike 16 other Muslim countries, the Sheikh Hasina government hasn’t summoned India’s High Commissioner in Dhaka or issued a demarche to protest against the vile remarks of two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders about Prophet Muhammad. Bangladesh hasn’t uttered a word at a time when Gulf nations are loudly and angrily demanding a public apology from the Indian government. There are two main reasons for Dhaka’s deafening silence. Firstly, any protest by the Hasina government would clear the decks for countrywide anti-India and anti-BJP demonstrations not only by Hasina’s Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party but by fringe elements endangering the lives and properties of Hindus who have nothing to do with the criminal remarks of the suspended-expelled BJP duo. Secondly, parliamentary elections are just 18 months away and Hasina simply can’t afford to be on India’s wrong side. All said and done, we yield more influence in Bangladesh than even the US. We are not Big Brother but Biggest Brother, thank you.

The India-ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting is fixed for June 16-17 and will be preceded by Senior Officials Meeting on June 15. Ruling out Wunna Maung Lwin, Myanmar’s military junta’s Foreign Minister, New Delhi has extended an invitation to “non-political”, “non-military” Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U Chan Aye, a career diplomat, for the two meetings. As Naypyidaw has already conveyed its displeasure to the Indian government, a total boycott by Myanmar is inevitable in the circumstances.

Clearly, Washington wants to fix Myanmar generals. And it’s shooting off India’s shoulders. There is no denying that Joe Biden exerted pressure on Modi during last month’s Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo to needle and insult the military junta. But by keeping out Wunna Maung Lwin at US behest we are only exhibiting how inconsistent India’s Foreign policy is. In December 2021, then Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla travelled to Yangon and Naypyidaw for engagements with military rulers. He held long meetings with General Min Aung Hlaing. And in March 2022, the same Lwin we are keeping at an arm’s length today, attended virtually a Bay of Bengal Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) meeting also attended by Modi and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. At that time, Washington had publicly conveyed its displeasure to New Delhi and BIMSTEC host Colombo and probably extracted an assurance from our Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister’s Office of “good behaviour” in future.