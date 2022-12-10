Sonia Gandhi: The Making of an Indian

As a Congress member and witness to the party’s chequered history, I am privileged to have seen Sonia Gandhi and her unique political persona from close quarters. It is not for nothing that most people believe that even as she turns 76 and has now left the daily political grind to her gifted children and an experienced colleague, a credible grand alliance of secular opposition parties for Lok Sabha 2024 cannot happen without her. A week in politics, they say, is a long time and it might be yet too early to speculate but something seems to foretell a replay of the magic she produced for the birth of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) back in 2004, and the ten exciting years that followed. We all get tired in the body with passing years, and she too may say that, but recent interactions showed no signs of exhaustion but rather a great deal of hope and determination.

Some day, a definitive book will be written about the remarkable life of Sonia Gandhi to add to the body of short, perceptive commentaries by people who have known her well. For the present, we celebrate the three quarters of a century of her life, much of it in a country where she was not born but which she embraced with the deepest sincerity and intensity and made her own. The people of India reciprocated that love in full measure with only a few shortsighted political adversaries knowing no better than to question her origins for lack of any other handy weapons. They all surely rue their unsuccessful enterprise. For those of us who have enthusiastically accepted and admired Sonia Gandhi, it is not because she steered our politics to fulfilment but the grace and sense of belonging that she showed at all times—to some a sister, to some a daughter, to others a mother. Just as Annie Besant and C.F. Andrews left their footprints in the glorious history of our independence, so has Sonia Gandhi left a deep impression on the evolution of the Indian National Congress in our time.