Sourav Ganguly: Shedding inhibitions to become a global face for Bengal?

When Sourav Ganguly, or Dada as the former India cricket captain is popularly referred to, and wife Dona joined West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s entourage in Spain after their daughter’s convocation in the UK, the perception was that he could be there as an icon of the state. As things panned out after his announcement on the sidelines of the Bengal Global Business Summit on Friday 15 September, there was more to it than met the eye.

Dada's announcement of setting up a Rs 2,500-crore steel plant at Salboni in Midnapore (West) district has been lapped up by local media in Bengal. According to him, this will be his third foray into the heavy engineering business, but it will be the biggest, with the first two being set up in Asansol and Patna early in his playing days.

“I have been investing since 2007, along with a friend... I was playing cricket, but he (the friend) has been basically looking after it. This is going to be the third plant. The first was in Asansol, then we set up another in Patna, and this one will be in Salboni,” he told the media entourage travelling with the chief minister.