Special Intensive Revision cannot be the sole model for electoral rolls

Can electoral integrity be secured only through intensive revision of voter lists? Other democracies suggest that continuous updating, automatic enrolment and accessible correction mechanisms can protect accuracy while reducing the risk of excluding eligible citizens.

India’s Election Commission has defended Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as necessary to address duplicate registrations, deaths, migration and accumulated discrepancies. Unlike routine summary revisions, SIR involves extensive verification, including house-to-house enumeration and eligibility scrutiny. Its scale, however, raises concerns about administrative capacity, documentation requirements and wrongful exclusion.

These concerns intensified after nearly 65 lakh names were absent from Bihar’s draft electoral roll published in August 2025. The Supreme Court upheld the Commission’s authority to conduct the exercise while emphasising safeguards, including publication of exclusion lists with reasons and acceptance of Aadhaar for identity verification, without treating it as citizenship proof. Legal authority does not, by itself, ensure that every operational decision is accurate or proportionate.

Other democracies offer useful alternatives. Germany prepares electoral registers from municipal population records, placing primary responsibility on the administration rather than repeatedly requiring citizens to establish eligibility.

Australia’s electoral authorities use information from government agencies to identify eligible citizens and update their details. Its estimated enrolment rate reached approximately 98 per cent at the end of 2024, demonstrating that accuracy and participation can advance together.

Canada maintains a National Register of Electors using authorised government information, alongside opportunities to register and correct records. Its approach highlights an important distinction: an outdated address does not necessarily make a voter ineligible.