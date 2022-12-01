Speedy job generation, removing infra problems imperative for economy to look up

India’s economic growth might have dipped to 6.3 per cent in July-September quarter of this financial year but the good news is the slide is not going to be as pronounced in the whole year. The year 2022-23 may still end up with GDP growth of 6.5 to 7 per cent as forecast by India’s chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.

This has also been corroborated by former RBI Deputy Governor and renowned economist Rakesh Mohan, who said recently that if India achieved 6.3 per cent growth in the second quarter, there is every likelihood of it ending the year with GDP growth of 6.5 to 7 per cent, thereby meaning there is no validity in pessimistic growth projections of less than 6 per cent by some global rating agencies.

This, however, does not mean there are no concerns in the economy which required some tough decisions to fix them, which has become that much more difficult due to worsening global economic environment and geo-political situations.

The comforting aspect of this second quarter growth, as Nageswaran says, is that the economy is on road to recovery from pandemic and is growing faster than other countries, which are still struggling to find its feet.