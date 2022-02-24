Spring time makes us recall the stark riots of Delhi and Gujarat; scars still pain, fear still haunts

The first whistleblower cop of the Gujarat cadre, RB Sreekumar, in an interview given to me, detailed. “I was additional DGP (Intelligence) of Gujarat from April to September 2002. I'd been reporting the Sangh Parivar's and Modi government's role in that carnage. My reports to the government were submitted in four affidavits of 600 pages. Later, I submitted two more affidavits. I did so in keeping with my duty as a civil servant and my oath to uphold the Constitution of India.” In fact, Sreekumar focused on the most significant aspect to the pogrom: The political rulers and the machinery under their control did not want the pogrom to subside. If the State wants, it can curb and control any communal rioting within a couple of hours.

And soon after the Gujarat pogrom, I visited the New Delhi situated Institute of Social Sciences and was introduced to a former mayor of Ahmedabad, Aneesa Mirza. And when I asked her about the conditions in her home state, she shut her eyes as though in deep anguish and pleaded that I don't bring up the topic as she falls ill. “Though I’ve witnessed many communal killings, but nothing so gruesome as those killings in Gujarat in 2002. The political mafia killed and destroyed and burnt. I saw live human forms burnt to death!”

Gujarat based Christian, Muslim and Hindu activists recounted that the local police stations in the State had started resembling mini-mandirs! Why should religious motifs of any given religion or faith or belief be displayed and flaunted in government set-ups? Why should any jail or prison or police station look like a masjid or mandir or church?

Startling disclosures were made at a public meet in New Delhi where at least one political figure spoke out rather too directly of the build-ups to the 2002 pogrom. It was DP Tripathi of the NCP, who told the audience that way back in the mid-80s, the then chief minister of Gujarat, Madhav Singh Solanki, had told Tripathi that there are “international forces” working in the State to whip up communal frenzy and strengthen Hindutva brigades.