Start-ups and screw-ups (or, from IAS pensioner to divorce consultant)

These are challenging times for government pensioners, of which horde I am one. One suspects that the government resents the fact that we now live much longer, notwithstanding the tender care dished out by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Pensions, or at least parts of them, are denied to us on the grounds that we have not submitted timely proof of being alive, or that we are brain dead (most unfair, since being brain dead was a condition of our service and an essential requirement for being promoted to the apex scale), or that Covid merits a cut in our pensions in the unfortunate event of our surviving it.

And now the government has armed itself with another reason— misconduct. It has amended the rules to authorise itself to withhold/cut our pensions if we commit any grave misconduct.

Misconduct has not been defined in the rules, so it can extend from any criticism of Mr. Modi's suits to asking Mrs. Sitharaman why she doesn't eat onions to blowing a flying kiss to any of our population of 140 crore, especially large ladies in colourful saris.