State can’t pass judgement on a person’s convictions; rather it must ensure individual’s freedom of conscience

In spite of all this, it is a fact that the presence of missionaries and their collaboration with British regime, although hyphenated, provoked a stream from the adherents of Hindu faith. They suspected the presence of Christian missionaries as a danger to their faith and therefore began to counter missionary movements by organizing themselves in a missionary format.

It began in the latter half of 17th century and has continued to remain in the Indian scenario in different forms, reminding the masses that Hindus are in danger if the other faiths like Christianity and Muslims are active.

However, this narrative was not well accepted by the subaltern masses because for them, ‘Hindu’ was a symbol of subjugation and exploitation through the strict practice of caste system. Therefore, a group of victims of caste system found a platform for their awakening in Christianity and many converted to Christianity in large numbers, surprising even the missionaries.

Within this complex matrix of the socio-political period, Dr BR Ambedkar, in one of his speeches at Mumbai (1935), titled ‘What Path to Salvation’, discussed at length why he and people of his caste must convert to another religion.

He explained his search for another religion as being a result of his bitter experiences within Hinduism, where he had been treated as an

untouchable. He highlighted conversion as a tool for progress for the untouchables. He went on to say: “…for you, for spiritual as well as for material gains conversion is must. Some persons mock and laugh at the idea of conversion for material gain. I do not feel hesitant in calling such persons as fools”.

Exposing elite-driven religions, Ambedkar opined that religions which speak only of predicaments of souls may serve the leisure of the rich, offering very little to downtrodden communities. Religion, he felt, should have a social responsibility to support their adherents' aspiration for liberation, which is significant in today’s context.

When the meaning of conversion, which has sociological and theological significance in many religions, is being reduced to a means for material gain, Ambedkar reminds us to recognize that it is a narrative cooked up by the elites.

Hitherto, the stream which took a stand against Christian missionaries was active in political realm and therefore, they could mobilize their motions against conversion a number of times in Parliament after India’s independence, but none were enacted.

First, the Indian Conversion (Regulation and Registration) Bill was introduced in 1954, which sought to enforce “licensing of missionaries and the registration of conversion with government officials.” This bill failed to gather majority support in the lower house of Parliament and was rejected by its members.

This was followed by the introduction of the Backward Communities (Religious Protection) Bill in 1960, “which aimed at checking conversion of Hindus to ‘non-Indian religions’ which, as per the definition in the Bill, included Islam, Christianity, Judaism and Zoroastrianism,” and the Freedom of Religion Bill in 1979, which sought “official curbs on inter-

religious conversion.” These bills were also not passed by Parliament due to a lack of support.

However, now when the BJP is in power, the same steam who took a stand against missionaries is organizing anti-conversion laws although the percentage of Christians in India has fallen from 2.5% to 2.3%.

The principles of John Locke, a British philosopher and enlightenment thinker, have been influential in the development of democratic systems of governance in administrations around the world. Particularly in dealing with the question of religion and the State, he asserted that the inward persuasion of an individual leads them to select their religious affinity.

Therefore, the State has no power to pass judgement on a person’s convictions; rather it has the responsibility to ensure an individual’s freedom of conscience.

For Locke, the cornerstone of liberty is religious freedom because for him, the pursuit of happiness springs from the individual’s own inner convictions.

The observations of Locke have to be taken seriously in India since religion plays a major role in the public and private life of every individual here. Religion in India goes beyond just convictions and plays a vital role in determining one’s own identity.

Highlighting the responsibility of religion to create an atmosphere for spiritual development, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar stressed that if any religion undermines an individual, then that individual should consider changing that religion.

Coupling spiritual development with affirmation of dignity of people, Ambedkar even argued for material progress as part of one’s religious life.

However, the ruling of the Karnataka High Court in the hijab issue highlighted the limitation of Article 25(1) which guarantees the freedom of conscience, the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion to all citizens. The High Court underscored that the above-mentioned freedoms are subject to public order, health and morality. This will give a space for the court to decide whether any religious practice is confined to constitutional morality.

Yet it also exposes a dangerous element within it, which is the definition of ‘public’. A mass can counter any acts and practices of any other faith groups which can be interpreted as ‘public disorder’. In Gurugram, when Muslims worshipped in nearby gardens due to the space limitation of the mosques, it was countered by fanatic groups, which was interpreted as ‘public disorder’ while RSS drilling and daily exercises have been conducted in the public gardens without any interruption. The ambiguity within this context is democracy can be replaced by mobocracy.