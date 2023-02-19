Supreme Court legitimising a dodgy delimitation?

The ‘letter of the law’ and legal arguments are often dense and incomprehensible to most people. It’s a pity, though, that these rulings, even those coming from the higher judiciary, and often of great import, seem to defy popular understanding.

In one such recent ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed the year-old challenge to the delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The petitioners’ argued that the total number of seats in all other state assemblies as well as the Lok Sabha are frozen till the first census after 2026 and the exceptional exercise in J&K, conducted in great haste, was therefore suspect. But the SC bench clearly didn’t think so.

The Union government’s plea that it was merely interested in quickly restoring the democratic process in the erstwhile state—now a Union Territory—was accepted at face value. The court also accepted the argument that the government had the authority to constitute a delimitation commission.

When it was pointed out that the notification in 2020 had initially covered several states of the Northeast, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, but a subsequent notification had dropped them, the government argued that these were ‘disturbed states’, hence dropped.

More importantly, the Supreme Court ruling appears to have relied on the petitioners’ failure to challenge the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, on the basis of which the delimitation commission was set up in 2020. Without challenging the parent Act, the court appeared to be saying, the challenge to the delimitation exercise had no legs to stand on.

What is surprising is that the court itself acknowledged that the challenge to the Reorganisation Act is still pending before another bench of the top court. Surely the SC’s own failure to address challenges to the state’s reorganisation cannot be laid at the door of the petitioners who challenged the delimitation? How is it that the older petitions challenging the revocation of Kashmir’s special status and reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories are yet to be heard but a subsequent challenge to the delimitation has been heard and disposed of?

Shouldn’t the court have first considered the legality of the reorganisation?