Supreme Court must ensure impartial elections

With the Supreme Court questioning the Centre about resorting to unnecessary “haste” and "tearing hurry" in appointing Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner, saffron think tanks and academician supporters of the Narendra Modi Government have turned belligerent and have indiscreetly alleged that it was trying to grab the power of the executive.

They have also been feeling aggrieved at the Supreme Court seeking to know from the government why the criteria for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner was strictly not being adhered to. As a rule, the CEC must complete a six-year term in the office; however, in recent times, during the Modi Raj to be precise, no CEC has been in office for their whole term. In fact, the supporters of Modi were enraged that the Supreme Court asked why judges with short periods were being appointed. Justice U U Lalit was in office for 74 days and the present incumbent Justice Chandrachud would be in office for only two years.

Nonetheless, these saffron intellectuals conveniently tend to forget that a judge, even if he becomes the Chief Justice of India, has to retire once he completes his tenure. However, this is not the case with the CEC. He has to be in office for six years. Under the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991, an EC can have a tenure of six years or up to the age of 65, whichever is earlier. During the eight years of the NDA government, there have been eight CECs.

This mechanism of appointing the CEC is virtually a design to deny a level playing field to others. The mission of the ruling party has been to win elections at any cost. With the CEC on the ruling party's side, nobody can dare question the sanctity of the electoral process. If at all there is a complaint or resistance raised, it is rejected or rubbished by the EC. Case in point, the happenings of the UP assembly elections in 2022 -- the loser became the winner. Political parties have made a mockery of the Anti-Defection Law. And the CEC has been a silent spectator to the murder of the Law. The latest example to be added to this long list of offences is Maharashtra.

For this very reason, it was argued that the government must constitute a commission for appointment which would not only look into the tenure of the CEC, but also take stock of his competence. Alas, it is a widely-recognised fact that a competent person, a bureaucrat, is disliked the most by the present dispensation. No doubt, every government prefers to have its favourite as the CEC. However, the earlier Congress government did not strictly follow this dictum. T N Sheshan created history for his strong administrative actions. He reformed the election procedure and was in fact a terror for wrongdoers.