Stooping to conquer or flattering to deceive?

If you've been a keen observer of public discourse in India, as I have been for some years now, you are probably immune to the bizarre and outlandish statements made by the worthies holding public office.

Like the Scowling Sherpa's revelation that "there is too much democracy" in India, or a minister in Davos claiming that high unemployment is indicative of increasing self employment, or the Supreme Leader's assertion that not one inch of Indian land has been occupied by the Chinese, or a minister for human resources in NDA-I debunking Darwin's theory by maintaining that none of his ancestors ever saw an ape turning into a homo sapiens.

We are, of course, the swine who should be grateful for such pearls of wisdom, but two recent pearls, cultured in our very own fascist laboratory, have taken even my post-Diwali asthmatic breath away.

Arguing for the government in the Supreme Court, the attorney-general made two astounding averments: one, that the voter does not have any right to know how his or her vote has been recorded or counted, and two, that the public does not have the right to know who has contributed how much to which political party.

The first statement was intended to counter the very legitimate demand for a more extensive VVPAT verification of votes cast in EVMs, the second was in response to the challenge to the electoral bonds, which have effectively become the BJP's private ATM.