Survival of the Richest: India among most unequal countries in the world according to Oxfam

India overtook the United Kingdom last year as the world’s fifth largest economy. India is also home to the largest number of the poorest of the poor, estimated to be 228.9 million according to the ‘World Inequality Report’ (WIR), 2022. With rising poverty and an ‘affluent elite’, India is now among the most unequal countries in the world.

The first WIR in 2017—prepared by the Inequality Lab under Lucas Chancel and Thomas Picketty—had ominously found ‘the share of national income accruing to the top 1 per cent income earners at its highest level since the creation of the Indian Income Tax [Act] in 1922. The top 1 per cent of earners captured less than 21 per cent of total income in the late 1930s, before dropping to 6 per cent in the early 1980s and rising to 22 per cent today.’

Since then, India’s GDP growth has slowed down and in the post-pandemic period since 2020, the union government has been distributing free foodgrains to 800 million Indians. A report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy estimated unemployment at a 45-year high. Inflation is at a 30-year high and so are corporate profits. While the pandemic caused considerable suffering and pain to people, company profits soared. Profiteering from pain is not new and the number of Indian billionaires ballooned from 120 in 2020 to 166 in 2022. The Russia-Ukraine war may have disrupted supply chains and caused shortages and price-hikes but it has also allowed some sections of industry to profit.