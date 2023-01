Even as there is a grudging but growing acknowledgment of the efficacy of the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a means of connecting and communicating with people, it is not the only long march inspired by Gandhi’s idea of resistance. The 500 km Swaraj Yatra in Rajasthan last year, which went largely unnoticed but certainly deserved greater attention, was one such.

This long march, unlike several others in different parts of the country, was not just another protest to draw attention to some demands; it was an interactive learning process for both the officials as well as the villagers who were a part of it. The farmers from tribal communities in Banswara and neighbouring areas exchanged their experience and shared ideas and best practices with people they met on the way and wherever they took a break. They also made it a point to call on local officials to tell them about the Yatra—more specifically, why they embarked on it—making it a learning process for everyone.

Jayesh Joshi of Vaagdhaara, an NGO that has been working with farmers and villagers in the Banswara region from the mid-1980s, explained that the need to sensitise people’s representatives and government officials was felt acutely over the years. While most villagers were happy with traditional methods of cultivation and trade, the disruption wrought by global supply chains, online marketing, large corporate bodies and changing technology were forcing them into more difficult situations with many questions. While village haats or local markets earlier catered to their needs and integrated the farmers, artisans and traders, they were now finding it difficult to keep pace with changing modes and the growing and sometimes opaque competition in a global marketplace.

A series of deliberations preceded the Yatra to find out what the people needed by way of solutions and to define the threats to traditional ways of farming and indeed alternative ways of living. That they needed to adapt—and adopt newer solutions— in the context of farming, food supply, seeds, nutrition, soil, water, forests, health, education and culture were becoming increasingly obvious. The villagers felt the need to discuss the issues with other villagers, scholars and experts, and hence the idea of the Yatra, explains Joshi.

It started in Banswara on 11 September, the birth anniversary of Vinoba Bhave—four days after the Bharat Jodo Yatra got under way in Kanyakumari—and concluded in Jaipur on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. The stretch between Banswara in southern Rajasthan and state capital Jaipur was covered by 200 tribal farmers in 21 days.

The Gandhian concept of swaraj originally meant self-rule, but the practice has been reimagined to stand up to tendencies to concentrate power in the hands of a few at the cost of a community and often settled ways of local life. The traditional ways of life and farming for centuries had forged community ties, ensured a fair degree of self-reliance and protected indigenous seeds and biodiversity. A great diversity of local seeds and crops that have survived centuries are threatened by hybrid seeds and GM (genetically modified) seeds and crops. These indigenous seeds and crops are now increasingly threatened by the expanding footprint of the global marketplace and government policies that privilege the new order.