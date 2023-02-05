The Adani Saga: How the Mighty Have Fallen

Stock prices of the group have been in free fall, almost daily hitting the lower circuit. All this happened because Indian investors and foreign banks were reacting to the findings from Hindenburg, an American investment firm which released an extremely detailed and damning report on the group’s practices. Hindenburg has taken a short position on Adani, meaning that it stands to make money if the valuation and credit worthiness of the group falls after it published the report. Therefore it has, as Adani points out, a vested interest in bringing down the price. This is true. On the other hand, Hindenburg also has a genuine stake in what it has done and is putting its money where its mouth is.

Now for some reason, Indian mutual funds have avoided investing in Adani for the most part. However the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India has an exposure of tens of thousands of crore of citizens’ money in Adani. Much of it is profit that has come as the stock began to appreciate in the last few years, but most of it is not. It is important, therefore, for Indians to know what the allegations against Adani are and I am setting down here what the big issues are. The primary one is that foreign (‘offshore’) companies, which are in fact disguised group companies, hold most of the non-promoter shares of Adani firms. If this is proven, The Hindenburg report on Adani Enterprises and its stock market rout have confirmed many fears and raised more questions market regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) will have to delist these companies. If promoters hold most of the shares in their company, they can manipulate the price by tightly regulating supply. Can we see evidence of this happening?

A Bloomberg piece last year reported that the Adani group’s combined value was $255 billion ‘even when the combined annual net income of its seven publicly traded firms is less than $2 billion’ and that ‘shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd. have jumped 4,500 per cent over the past three years’. The wealth of Adani, who till recently was the world’s second richest individual, is from the valuation of these companies and not from the profit they make.